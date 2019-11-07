Florida vaping illnesses climb to 87

article

Florida had received reports of 87 vaping-related illnesses as of Saturday, an increase of nine cases during the prior week, according to numbers posted by the Florida Department of Health and a News Service of Florida analysis of the data.

The number of deaths in the state stemming from the pulmonary illnesses remained at one. Nationally, 2,051 lung-injury cases stemming from the use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping, had been reported as of Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses have been reported to the CDC from every state except Alaska. Cases also have been reported from the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory. The federal government has announced that THC products are playing a role in the multistate outbreak and has recommended that people not use vaping devices that contain THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes a euphoric feeling.

