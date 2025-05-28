Florida woman caught on camera stealing from cemetery used grave mementos to decorate her yard: PCSO

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of using stolen grave mementos to decorate her yard. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Katherine Taylor was caught on camera stealing items from the Etoniah Cemetery. Taylor was charged with two counts of criminal mischief damaging property.



A Florida woman’s landscaping was decorated with items she stole from a cemetery, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say victims began reporting miscellaneous items disappearing from the graves of loved ones at the Etoniah Cemetery in April.

The family members later installed cameras near the gravesites and were able to record Katherine Taylor, 61, with a windchime from a grave in her hand as she tried to take another one.

According to PCSO, detectives went to her home to confront her and that’s where they found several items that were reported stolen in her landscaping.

Dig deeper:

Taylor told deputies she had been caught before taking items from graves.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

An earlier report shows Palatka Police Department shows charges were forwarded in 2020 for larceny related to a theft from an East Oak Hill cemetery grave in Palatka.

Taylor was charged with two counts of criminal mischief damaging property.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

