Florida woman torches neighbor’s home after argument, killing dog: LCSO

The Brief A dispute between neighbors in Southwest Florida ended with a dead dog and a woman under arrest. Deputies said that the people inside the home got out safely before they arrived. Jasmine Saintil was charged with one count of arson in the first degree and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.



A dispute between neighbors in Southwest Florida ended with a dead dog and a woman under arrest.

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Lehigh Acres over the weekend to investigate a reported house fire.

Deputies said that the people inside the home got out safely before they arrived.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Investigators learned that there was a verbal altercation between one of the victims who lives at the home and Jasmine Renee Saintil.

According to LCSO, Saintil was seen entering the home’s front porch for an extended time before bolting from the area with a bottle and a torch as smoke began to fill the home.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the family dog stayed inside the home and died from smoke inhalation.

READ: Missing teen kayaker disappeared after flipping into water near Honeymoon Island: Officials

Saintil was located quickly and detained.

She was charged with one count of arson in the first degree and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the argument was about earlier in the day.

What they're saying:

"Anyone who intentionally sets a fire shows a complete disregard for life," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "That disregard extends to innocent animals, which I have zero tolerance for. I will always hold my commitment to protect both our residents of Lee County and their pets."