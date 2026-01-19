Teen kayaker remains missing near Honeymoon Island, 2 others rescued: officials

The Brief A search is underway for a missing teen kayaker after rescue crews responded to a water rescue for three people near Honeymoon Island. Dunedin Fire Rescue was able to find two people on Sunday evening, but the third was not found. Several agencies are actively searching on the water and in the air.



A search is underway for a missing kayaker after rescue crews responded to a water rescue for three people near Honeymoon Island.

Dunedin Fire Rescue were able to find two people on Sunday evening, but the third was not found. One of the kayakers was taken to a local hospital and the other was evaluated on scene.

They are still looking for 19-year-old Elias Vargas.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

Several agencies are actively searching on the water and in the air.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Sunstar Paramedics, Clearwater Fire Rescue, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and the United States Coast Guard are all assisting with the search efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.