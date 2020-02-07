Expand / Collapse search

Florida’s ‘Crossing Guard of the Year’ is a Hillsborough County woman

Hillsborough County
Ellen Cipriani was selected as the Florida 'School Crossing Guard of the Year.' She is a school crossing guard at Riverview Elementary, and has been with the county since 2011. Here is some footage of her hard at work.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A crossing guard at Riverview Elementary was named Florida’s “Crossing Guard of the Year.”

Ellen Cipriani has been a crossing guard in Hillsborough County since September 2011. Officials said her nomination was one of over 100 across Florida.

The announcement falls on “Crossing Guard Appreciation Day” which falls on the first February, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Hillsborough County had a total of five nominees. The other four were: Janet Anderson at Grady Elementary; Xavier Davis at Mintz Elementary; Norman Jones at Seffner Elementary; and Donald Spohr at Northwest Elementary.
 