Florida’s ‘Crossing Guard of the Year’ is a Hillsborough County woman

A crossing guard at Riverview Elementary was named Florida’s “Crossing Guard of the Year.”

Ellen Cipriani has been a crossing guard in Hillsborough County since September 2011. Officials said her nomination was one of over 100 across Florida.

The announcement falls on “Crossing Guard Appreciation Day” which falls on the first February, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Hillsborough County had a total of five nominees. The other four were: Janet Anderson at Grady Elementary; Xavier Davis at Mintz Elementary; Norman Jones at Seffner Elementary; and Donald Spohr at Northwest Elementary.

