Florida's first-ever dueling racer waterslide to open at Aquatica Orlando

A new waterslide is coming to Aquatica Orlando!

The water park announced on Wednesday that they will open Florida's first-ever and only dueling racer on April 3rd. Called 'Riptide Race,' the attraction is a waterslide that will pit teams against each other as they rush to the finish line.

"Speeding through each turn in a down-to-the-wire finish, this fast-paced, high-speed adventure is one that guests will want to experience again and again," they said.

"We are thrilled to introduce Riptide Race, an experience you won’t find anywhere else in Florida. Aquatica is the first waterpark in the state to have a dueling racer and we know our guests are going to love the fun of challenging their friends and family in a race to the finish," said Kyle Miller, Aquatica Orlando President. "Riptide Race is the perfect addition to our attraction portfolio, complementing what is already one of the most family-friendly waterslide lineups in Orlando. Health and safety continue to be a top priority for our parks, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoy this new ride."

FOX 35's David Martin spoke with SeaWorld Orlando on Wednesday and they told him that this waterslide is the world's tallest, side-by-side, dueling racer slide.

It is said to be about 70-feet tall.

Pass members of Aquatica Orlando will get exclusive ride opportunities prior to April 3rd.

