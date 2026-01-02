Florida’s test scores decline as nation struggles with student performance

The Brief Florida has historically led in elementary test scores but is slipping in later grades, particularly eighth grade reading and math. National test scores are also declining, with experts citing teacher shortages, technology distractions and lingering pandemic effects.



Florida’s school test scores are declining as the nation struggles with student performance as well.

What we know:

Florida continues to rank highly in fourth grade reading, but the state is losing momentum in later grades. By eighth grade, students are performing below the national average in reading and trailing in math.

Andrew Spar of the Florida Education Association said teacher shortages and restrictive policies are major drivers of the decline:

"Florida did not do well. We tanked in reading and math scores in eighth grade, in reading scores in fourth grade. And that's driven by this massive teacher and staff shortage and, quite honestly, policy that gets in the way of letting educators, administrators and parents do what's best for kids."

The backstory:

The pandemic disrupted classrooms nationwide, but Florida’s test score slide began even before COVID-19. National trends show significant drops across the Midwest and southern U.S., signaling broader challenges beyond any single state.

By the numbers:

Only one-third of high school seniors nationwide are proficient at reading. Nearly 60% of employers report high school graduates are not ready for a job.

Florida remains above the national average in fourth grade reading but falls behind in eighth grade reading and math.

The other side:

Some policymakers blame federal oversight and spending inefficiencies. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon noted:

"We've spent $3 trillion since the Department of Education was established, only to see scores continuing to decline."

President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the Department of Education, arguing states should take control: "We're going to end education coming out of Washington, D.C. We're going to close it up. We're going to send it all back to the states."

While Congress must approve any official closure, the administration can still substantially reduce the department’s size through 2026.

Big picture view:

Experts cite multiple factors behind declining test scores: teacher and staff shortages in Florida nationwide, student time spent on phones and digital distractions, and lingering effects from pandemic-related school disruptions.

Martin West of the National Assessment Governing Board emphasized technology’s role: "This technology is a key driver of youth mental health challenges, a distraction from learning both inside and outside of schools, and a deterrent to reading."