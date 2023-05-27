Flyboard Surf Club is a flight school like no other

In Dunedin, there is a flight school that is one of a kind. The pilot does not have a parachute or a seatbelt.

At Dunedin's Flyboard experience, coming down is not the hardest thing.

What is flyboarding? The technology takes a personal watercraft's water jet, directs the propulsion under the water, and forces the rider into the air.

The rider, or pilot, then controls their direction by tilting the board attached to their feet back and forth.

"I always loved jet skiing, part of the reason people go fast (on a jet ski) is you almost fly," recalled Chet Herget. "Then I saw this thing flying in the air, connected to a jet ski."

That was when the seed was planted for Herget to start the Flyboard Surf Club in Dunedin.

"The flyboard, the quick definition to me, is a skateboard with a pair of wakeboard boots attached to the skateboard. That's now attached to a fire hose, and the firehose is attached to a jet ski," he said, "Not everyone's going to buy a flyboard, but I said, 'gee, everyone's going to want to try it once.'"

If it looks a little too scary for you, Herget said, not to worry.

"It's surprisingly safe, we've found," he admitted.

The pilot is over the water, so if the pilot falls down, they land in the water.

"It was great fun. A bad day on the water's a good day in my book."

"Summer is here. You gotta do it while it's summer," he exclaimed.

