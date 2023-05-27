Former Lakleland-Born NFL player shares 'Trials to Triumph' story in book, documentary

Freddie Stevenson still gets nostalgic walking around his grandmother's property in Lakeland.



"It's the only place we've ever known," Stevenson said.



As a little boy, he, his mom, and his siblings would try to go there as often as possible when they had nowhere else to turn.

"At the time, my mother was single. My father was in prison. We were just bouncing around, just like we were homeless. She was working two to three jobs, trying to make ends meet. So, wherever we could rest our heads, that's where we lay," Freddie explained.

He never forgets the sacrifices she made, and one particular story will stay etched in his memory.

"One day, my baby sister hadn't eaten, and my mother takes us to McDonald's, Freddie recalled. "My mom only has a dollar to her name, so she ordered a cheeseburger, and the total comes out to a dollar and $0.05, and she didn't have the nickel. For some reason, the cashier was being difficult that day, and she didn't let her get the cheeseburger. So my mother had to go around McDonald's and ask for a nickel, and somebody loaned it to her. We were kind of embarrassed, but she walked us outside, sliced it up into five pieces, and gave it to all of us."

His family was reunited when his father was released from prison. As things started looking up, his parents decided to get Freddie a football. The love for the game quickly became history.

"Just them believing in me and ultimately thinking I could be something special. That's what gave me that drive to be successful doing it, to make them proud," Freddie said.



Proud was the understatement.

Even after a nearly career-ending leg injury benched him during his junior season at Bartow High. Freddie sealed the deal as a Seminole and then as a pro.

"I played at FSU for four years and won a national championship. Ended my career, is the top-ranked player at my position who had the opportunity to go to the Reese's Senior Bowl, the NFL combine, and then I signed with the Chicago Bears after college," Freddie said.

His time on the Bears as an undrafted free agent was short-lived.

Despite his efforts to play with other teams, he found himself back at square one.

"My whole identity was wrapped into being a football player, and once it was gone, I didn't know who I was and what I would go on to accomplish, so I was depressed and in a dark place, and to be honest, I was ready to give up," Freddie recalled.





But when times got tough, he was able to turn to his biggest support system, his family, who reminded him of all he had to be proud of.



"I remember my fiancé telling me that everything that I went through was for a reason," Freddie said. "She was telling me to write a book, to share my story and help people out with that transition."

So, he got writing, and in 2019 released the book "Trials to Triumph."

In two short years, it became a bestseller, resonating with so many during the pandemic.

"People were reaching out from all over the world telling me how my story is helping them, and they just lost their jobs because of the pandemic and were considering taking their lives, and my story made a huge difference."



The book was quickly turned into "Trials to Triumph' the documentary, by producers with Warner Bros. and Netflix who wanted to share Freddie's story with those of other professionals who faced similar adversities on their roads to success.



"It's a blessing to know that, you know, is making a difference. And that's why we tell our stories. And I want to, you know, continue to not just tell my story but help people share theirs."

Trials To Triumph can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The book can be purchased online: https://www.amazon.com/Trials-Triumph-Freddie-Stevenson/dp/0578915898

Freddie still lives in Polk County and remains very close with his family.

He said he has more exciting things in the works.

