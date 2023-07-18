Former Next Generation Ballet dancer helping other students achieve their dreams

A former Next Generation Ballet at the Straz student is having big success as a professional dancer, and now he is back to help other students reach their dreams.

Dancing is Neal Burks' first love, not teaching.

"They asked me to come teach for a week, so I'll be teaching all of this week in the summer intensive week, two out of five, and I've just been having fun with it," said the professional dancer for Houston Ballet.

Burks' dream of becoming a dancer started while in elementary school in Jacksonville. His dance teacher convinced him to audition for the local Nutcracker.

Neal Burks is helping students achieve their dreams by being a guest instructor.

"I auditioned, got in and did some shows, stayed with them, and that's when I fell in love with it," said Burks. "And then I just started doing more classes after school."

He decided to apply for the Next Generation Ballet at the Straz in 2017 and was accepted.

"I just want to take it wherever it takes me. I'm just trying to work on and be the best professional dancer of my capability, be the best version of myself," Burks shared.

READ: Five Florida art teachers selected to participate in Hermitage Artist Retreat

All of Neal's hard work is paying off. At 24 years old, he's now dancing with the Houston Ballet.

"Those last four or five years were definitely go, go, go. But it's been super fun, especially here at home. And then moving to Houston was something I wouldn't change," Burks explained.

Burks applied for Next Generation Ballet at the Straz in 2017.

He is back this summer as a guest instructor teaching young and upcoming dancers in the Next Generation Ballet Intensive at the Straz dance program.

"I think he's a very good teacher, and it's really interesting and fun to learn from someone who is still currently dancing as their career," Claire Fisher, a Next Generation Ballet student said.

"I think it's very amazing how, like, someone so young can have achieved so much at the age he is. It's very inspirational," Mia Grousset, a Next Generation Ballet student said

READ: Dancer who toured with Madonna able to walk again thanks to Bay Area doctor

Burks is an uplifting example on how to be successful.

"I think the work you put in, it will show down the line. And the longer you spend perfecting your craft, that's how good it's going to be down the line," he explained.

The students will be performing for the public on July 21 at the Straz.

