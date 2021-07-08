‘He preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers’: Former Soaring Paws CEO convicted of fraud

Albert Adams, the former CEO of the non-profit organization Soaring Paws, pleaded guilty to 10 new counts of felony fraud charges after filing false pet insurance claims on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office.

In 2018, Adams was convicted of using donations meant to fly abused animals to new homes to pay for his personal expenses. However, the latest charges against Adams stem from a pet insurance scheme.

According to an investigation, after Adams signed up for a pet insurance policy that would reimburse him for his pets’ medical expenses, he filed claims and received money for nearly $13,000 worth of medical procedures that were never performed.

The pet insurance provider, Healthy Paws, contacted law enforcement after discovering the deception. Investigators found phony claims for nine nonexistent procedures supposedly performed on two dogs belonging to Adams.

Adams, who was already on probation for defrauding donors, will now serve 15 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation for pet insurance fraud. He will also need to repay the nearly $13,000 he received from filing false pet insurance claims.

"This con man pled guilty because we built such a strong case against him with our law enforcement partners," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. "He has preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers. Once again, he’ll face serious consequences for his scams—with time behind bars."

Before heading to prison, Adams will faces charges in Lee County for allegedly selling a woman a non-existent dog for $575.

