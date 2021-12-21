Former teacher continues using art to inspire kids of all ages

For artist Evan Neidich, there’s no greater joy than watching a child use his or her imagination.

"I love hearing the stories that kids make up," she said.

Nowadays, the former middle and elementary school art teacher hopes those kids’ imaginations are sparked by some of her art pieces for her company Fox & Crow Paper Co. Neidich has been creating greeting cards since 2013. She estimates that she’s made hundreds of card designs since she’s started.

"Since I was a kid, I've loved making art, and I've always made greeting cards and art for people I loved," Neidich explained. "I decided that I wanted to help other people share their love and imagination and joy with their loved ones also."

Fox & Crow also sells stickers, buttons, pins, puzzles, coloring books and standalone art, including a best-selling alphabet print that features a different animal and flower for every individual letter.

At the Saturday morning St. Pete market, many customers buy multiple custom alphabet prints for their own families and friends.

"It's like I've been a part of this person's life in some small way from before they were born," Neidich said.

It’s also at that Saturday mornings where she gets to see those kids use their imaginations.

"It is my favorite thing in a world when kids come into my tent at the Saturday morning market, and they see a piece and just connect to it," she offered. "They'll create whole worlds in your work, and that's one of my favorite things."

Neidich creates new designs in her at-home workshop. When she’s done, she scans the finished piece into the computer. She can then print products. Neidich also does custom work.

With Christmas close by, she prints of a lot her best-selling card, a manatee wearing a Santa hat, which she affectionately calls a "Santa-tee".

LINK: For more information, visit www.foxandcrowpaper.com

