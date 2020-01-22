Fortune ranks Publix among ‘world’s most admired companies’

article

The one place where shopping is a pleasure -- and is the default grocery store for most Floridians -- has once again been named one of the “world’s most admired companies” by Fortune Magazine.

Publix, the Lakeland-based grocery chain, made the list last year. Fortune’s “most admired” list is organized by industry category. This year, Publix was ranked No. 1 in the food and drug stores industry category.

The list is determined based on ratings from executives, directors and securities analysts from each industry. Survey respondents are asked to rate companies on different criteria, from innovation to social responsibility.

Three other Tampa Bay companies who made the annual list were WellCare, Tech Data and Raymond James Financial.

LINK: To read more about the ranking and see the full list, head over to Fortune Magazine’s website.

