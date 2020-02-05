Foundation hopes to preserve Orange Hammock Ranch for generations

A moment of peace, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, can be felt across Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port.

"Whenever you see the traffic and the influx of residential housing, saving this from being 15,000 additional homes is breathtaking," Matt Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough grew up around these parts.

"I’ve seen three panthers in my lifetime out here, there’s a lot of indigo, gopher tortoises, scrub jays, deer, turkey hogs," he said.

He's hopeful everyone can experience what he's seen.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has worked for more than 10 years to protect the 5,777 acres of Orange Hammock Ranch.

"It's a joyous occasion, it’s many, many years in the making," Christine Johnson explained.

Johnson is the president of the foundation. Earlier this week, she said the Florida Cabinet voted to purchase the $21 dollar ranch outright.

The state will spend $19.5 million from the Florida Forever Funds.

The Conservation Foundation needs to raise $1.5 million before June 1 for the deal to go through.

"Many times people have tried to save this property... If we are not successful in raising the $1.5 million, and we are confident we will be, then it will be another time that we have failed to save this property," said Johnson.

The land makes up the largest remaining natural property in Sarasota County.

An important gateway that will connect with two preserves within North Port.

It'll make up over 120,000 acres of protected land, with six miles of shared boundaries that'll protect the city's water supply while opening its doors to the public.

"I'm anticipating there will be hunts open to the public, hiking, bird watching and just enjoying nature," said Johnson.

It'll only happen once they've met their deadline.

"Every time we fail to save this property the price keeps going up because people are coming to Florida, we are in a race against time," said Johnson.

