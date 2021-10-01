Four more Kathleen High students arrested following Monday's rowdy protest against principal

Four more Kathleen High students were arrested following the rowdy protest that took place on-campus earlier this week.

Those arrested included a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, a 15-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male. All were arrested Thursday after detectives reviewed the school's security footage and identified others "others who criminally escalated matters beyond a simple protest."

The students face charges of disrupting a school function and resisting without violence.

On Monday, before sunrise, students arrived holding signs, saying they were upset over their new principal Daraford Jones, who just got to the school this year. Some of the students said they felt he was too extreme.

"The principal had told them they couldn’t dress out or be close to each other on homecoming. It upset them. They wanted to change that, so they wanted the principal to leave, or change what he was doing in the school," one student explained.

The Polk school district issued a statement that said, in part, "We are working with all KHS stakeholders to address their concerns…Although this morning’s demontration was largely peaceful, some students were arrested for causing a disruption that interfered with the school’s ability to operate."

Hundreds protested and law enforcement was called to keep the calm. But it later turned rowdy. Fifteen were arrested immediately after:

12 were charged with disruption of a school function and resisting an officer without violence

1 was charged with disruption of a school function, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to LEO, and possession of a weapon on campus

2 were charged with affray, which is an instance of fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace

Two of the students who were arrested earlier in the week each face an additional charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. Both are 17 years old.

Investigators said they will continue to review security camera video and there could be additional arrests.