Four suspects in custody after officer-involved crash in Belleair, officials say

Four suspects are in custody after an officer-involved crash near Golfview Drive and Pineland Avenue in Belleair, town officials said.

The officer was responding to a burglary call Thursday afternoon when the crash happened, according to officials.

The suspects fled the scene of the crash, but were eventually apprehended by Belleair police. Investigators said Mehlenbacher Road is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

