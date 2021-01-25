Free NFL Super Bowl Fan Experience opens Friday

While a ticket to the big game will cost thousands of dollars, getting to the Super Bowl fan experience won’t cost you a cent.

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission said the free NFL Super Bowl fan experience includes interactive games, shops and photo ops with the Lombardi trophy.

"They bring with them opportunities to have access and opportunities to create memories with your family. And so to be able to do that you want to log onto NFL One Pass, grab that app, download it and plan your adventure when it comes to Super Bowl Experience," said Rob Higgins, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director. "We want to make sure that people have the opportunity to be a part of the Super Bowl but do it in a really safe fashion."

MORE: After Buccaneers' historic win, local companies get creative

Safe means caps on crowds, social distancing, mandatory masks and registration for the event. Anyone who wants in must sign up through the NFL OnePass app.



Advertisement

The free event spans nearly three miles of the Riverwalk, reaching Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Park, Julian B. Lane Park and Sparkman Wharf.

It’s a chance to be a tourist in your own city, and tourism leaders say that’s just the start.

"Experience it as if we were visiting another destination. Go out and enjoy the restaurants in a safe way. We’re pushing safety, safety, safety," said Santiago Corrada, Visit Tampa Bay president and CEO. "Enjoy the attractions, stay in our hotels if you can stay overnight and make it feel like you were rooting for your team playing somewhere else. That would be fantastic."

A lot switched from in-person to virtual, so organizers said the free in-person events are sure to bring big energy.

"You certainly sense that buzz. It ratchets up even more with the historic nature of the Bucs being the first-ever team to play at home," said Higgins.

The Fan Experience opens up Friday and stays open through the weekend. Higgins said it will be closed on February 1 and 2 then reopen for the rest of the week into Super Bowl Sunday.