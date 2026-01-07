Kittens rescued in St. Thomas flown to Tampa Bay area due to severe pet overpopulation

The Brief Four kittens from St. Thomas are now safe in the Tampa Bay area after flying in with volunteer help. The rescue highlights a creative effort to address severe pet overpopulation on the island. One kitten has already been adopted, while three are in foster care.



Four kittens rescued from St. Thomas arrived at Tampa International Airport last week, thanks to a network of volunteers who turn commercial flights into lifesaving transport missions.

What we know:

Volunteers with Port Richey-based Runaways Animal Rescue spent hours waiting at the airport, not for family or friends, but for the kittens arriving in carriers after their journey from the Caribbean.

Once in Florida, the kittens were fed, checked and placed into foster care. Runaways says one of the four has already found a permanent home.

The backstory:

St. Thomas, a 32-square-mile island, is facing an overwhelming pet overpopulation crisis. Volunteers say kittens can often be found near dumpsters, and limited pet-friendly housing makes local adoption difficult.

That’s where the nonprofit Pets With Wings steps in, working alongside the Humane Society of St. Thomas to transport animals to mainland rescues where adoption opportunities are more plentiful.

How It Works:

Pets With Wings relies on travelers already flying to the U.S., then volunteers coordinate flight details and connect with rescue groups at the destination to ensure animals are safely transferred upon arrival.

This marks the second time Pets With Wings has partnered with Runaways Animal Rescue.

Two kittens flown in back in October were adopted shortly after landing.

What's next:

The three remaining kittens will continue to be fostered locally until they’re ready for adoption.

Volunteers say more rescue flights are already being planned.