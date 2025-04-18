FSU holds vigil after mass shooting: 'A terrible act of violence'

The Brief FSU held a vigil Friday after a mass shooting claimed the lives of two and injured six. The vigil featured various administrative members, who spoke about coming together. One of the two who died, Robert Morales, was highlighted by speakers.



Just over 24 hours after a mass shooting at Florida State University that claimed the lives of two and injured six more, FSU came together for a community vigil.

Speakers included FSU President Richard McCullough, Senior Vice President Kyle Clark, the president of FSU’s student body, FSU mental health officials and other administrative officials.

In his remarks, McCullough called the shooting "a terrible act of violence that shook our community" before thanking law enforcement for quickly springing into action.

FSU President Richard McCullough.

What they're saying:

McCullough and Clark both highlighted Robert Morales, one of the two who died in the shooting.

Morales joined FSU in 2015 and worked within the university's dining services. He was also a former assistant football coach of Leon High School, mentoring young student-athletes, according to Clark.

McCullough and Clark described Morales as a deeply compassionate person who went above and beyond for the FSU community.

According to Clark, Morales worked directly with students who had food allergies to ensure they had access to good, nourishing meals and was instrumental in developing the school's "Food Around the World Program," which aimed to give international students a taste of food from their home countries.

"He often surprised us with homemade meals and pastries, reminding us food is a love language and food unites us all," Clark said. "He was a stellar person with an amazing spirit."

FSU Senior Vice President Kyle Clark.

Clark went on to say that Morales was dedicated to the mission of service and took pride in serving FSU students and faculty.

"His work at FSU and the lives that he touched will continue to speak. He will be remembered always with gratitude, respect and affection," Clark said. "He made our dining experience feel like home for every student, especially for those from South Florida."

Big picture view:

According to the Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at FSU, Dr. Carlos Gomez, FSU has various resources available to coping students, including victim advocates, counselors and a 24/7 hotline that students can reach by calling 644-talk.

McCullough said that FSU stands ready to give the students any resources they need in response to the tragedy.

"Whatever you need, we will deliver to help you," he said.

As part of his remarks, Clark said that he would not speak about the second person who died in the shooting "out of respect" to his family.

