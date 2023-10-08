Fundraiser held for sole survivor of Plant City train SUV crash

Surrounded by family, friends and their community, Guillermo Gama's little sisters danced for their older brother. After all, he's the one that showed them those moves.

"We would always go to Quinceaneras and dance and have fun and laugh," his sister Genesis Gama recalled. "I just can't wait for the day when he will be able to walk and talk again and do all that."

23-year-old Guillermo continues to fight for his life at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after being the sole survivor of an SUV train crash that claimed the lives of his girlfriend, her parents and two younger siblings, and their family friend two weeks ago.

His Aunt Bobbie told FOX 13 he still hasn't woken up and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and put back on a breathing machine.

"The significant damage that he has is in his brain," Bobbie explained. "A lot of the nerves are dead and they say it could be up to two-three years before we could see the percentage of the damage. The doctors are saying he's not going to be the same, but in my faith, I believe God has the last word."

Bobbie added that Guillermo didn't have medical insurance and his parents haven't been able to return to work as they remain by their son's bedside.

So, their family and friends threw a special event in Gordo's honor on Sunday to help raise money for his current and future care.

"He's going to need long-term care in a rehabilitation nursing facility once he becomes stable and off the machines," Bobbie added. "He has to go there whether he wakes up or not."

They made sure the fundraiser had all of Gordo's favorite foods and favorite things like music, a car show, and even bouncy houses for children.

Almost everyone wore shirts reading the message "Gordo Strong," a word that perfectly describes him.

"He's a strong person," Genesis said. "He's a strong human being and I know he'll be able to make it through this."