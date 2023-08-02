Future generations of paleontologist and astronomers inspired at Bradenton summer camp

article

As the summer sun casts its warm glow over Bradenton, Florida, children eagerly converge at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature for a summer camp adventure like no other.

"The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is a museum that focuses on natural history as well as our local history. It gives you a glimpse into what Bradenton used to look like many years go," shared Alex Perez a Bishop Museum Camp Coordinator.

Situated in the heart of this vibrant city, the museum's yearly summer camp program beckons young explorers to immerse themselves in a world of captivating science, nature, and history.

"We hope that when our campers leave here, we inspire future generations of paleontologist and astronomers," said Perez.

Young minds can marvel at exhibits.

This enthralling program takes children on a mesmerizing journey filled with hands-on activities, enabling them to unlock the secrets of the natural world.

"One of the camp favorites this year was Ocean Predators where kids really got to explore about all the animals in the ocean and why predators are important to that ecosystem," explained Perez.

From unearthing ancient fossils to marveling at live creatures in interactive habitats, and gazing at the wonders of the night sky in the planetarium, the young minds are awestruck by the diversity of experiences.

Campers get a behind the scenes tour where they learn how the museum takes care of manatees and why they are important to the ecosystem. Kids also get to touch real fossils.

The museum has a summer camp every year.

Engaging workshops fuel their creativity, allowing them to conduct their own scientific experiments and unleash their artistic potential, all inspired by the exhibits.

Armed with newfound knowledge and cherished memories, children bid farewell to Bishop Museum's summer camp, their curiosity ignited and hearts brimming with excitement for future adventures.

