FWC considers new hunting regulation to prevent spread of 'zombie deer disease'

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants to make changes to deer hunting regulations in an effort to protect wildlife from the contagious and deadly chronic wasting disease.

Also known as zombie deer disease, scientists have confirmed cases of the neurological disease in 26 states, but not in Florida. FWC wants to keep it that way.

The agency issued an executive order in November limiting out-of-state deer carcasses. Now officials are considering a rule banning them altogether.

“[Hunters] like to have a lot of deer. There's going to be more hunt opportunities, more opportunities to actually get a deer when you do hunt, so obviously you don't want any diseases killing off deer,” said David Lueck, a deer hunter and wildlife trapper. “I have friends from out of state, like Michigan and Wisconsin, and I hear how devastating it can be up there.”

Right now, FWC allows hunters to bring deboned meat and hides over state lines but that could change if FWC’s draft rule amendment is approved.

“If you hunt out of state, you want to be able to bring the meat back. That's why you're hunting for the deer, so hopefully they'll still be able to bring deboned meat back in,” said Lueck, who wants to help protect deer herds.

FWC says it will hold public meetings across the state in March to talk about how the proposal could impact hunters. A meeting in the Tampa Bay area is planned for March 3 in Winter Haven.