FWC reminds people to be safe as boaters take to the water this summer

With just a week until Memorial Day weekend, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding everyone to have safety top of mind while on the water.

"We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy these times with family, enjoy the sunshine, enjoy what Florida really has to offer. But to do that safely, watch the weather, make sure you've got a good plan of where you're going, make your equipment on your vessel is serviceable, ready to go," FWC Captain Matthew Dallarosa said.

Captain Dallarosa says the best way to be prepared is to have a plan. First, make sure the boat and equipment on board are in working order, and ensure you have enough life jackets for all of your passengers and be aware of your surroundings.

What they're saying:

"Any operator that's behind the wheel hopefully has a good look out in front and is also looking 360 degrees around the vessel making sure they see other vessel traffic any hazards that may exist. Are there any warning signs? The classic white sign with an orange that is telling you something there may be a danger ahead or may be a slow speed or manatee zone. Ultimately just keeping a good look out will keep everyone safe," Dallarosa said.

For less experienced boaters, Captain Dallarosa recommends a boating education course, especially for first-timers on the water. When it comes to navigating, he says plan out your trip and route and always have a Personal Locator Beacon on the vessel in case you get lost.

If you plan on drinking, make sure you have a designated sober operator.

"Our mission we're out there is just to make sure everyone's having a safe day. Our officers are out there to assist everybody. We respond to a lot of search and rescue and people that are in distress, and we're really out there providing the best public service that we can," Dallarosa said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

