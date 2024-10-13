Gas flowing again from SeaPort Manatee following Hurricane Milton

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

Hurricane Milton brought record windfall and wind to the Tampa Bay region, forcing millions of Floridians to leave their homes due to evacuation orders.

Since the storm, widespread power outages and flooding have affected the state’s supply chain, making it difficult for people across its western coast to get gasoline.

The state has released thousands of gallons of gas directly into the supply chain, even offering 10

free gallons of gasoline to any needy resident.

Today, residents of Manatee County who needed gas got good news: The Manatee County Port Authority said in a statement that fuel is once again leaving SeaPort Manatee terminals.

"Fuel distribution activities have resumed at SeaPort Manatee as of this morning," Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority, said Sunday.

Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s Executive Director, explained the significance of SeaPort Manatee reopening.

"SeaPort Manatee is a critical gateway for supplying fuel stations throughout our region and beyond, with a flow of nearly 400 million gallons a year," said Buqueras.

For more information about where the nearest gas is available, visit Gasbuddy.com.

