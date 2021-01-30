Gas station employee critically injured after suspect punches him in the face and flees, police say

article

The Lakeland Police Department is searching for a man accused of punching a gas station employee in the face, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Food Mart/Mobil Gas Station, located at 1615 West Memorial Boulevard.

Police say after the suspect punched the clerk, the victim fell back and hit his head.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that can be used to identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Biko Duhaney at biko.duhaney@lakelandgov.net or (863) 834-8999.

