Gasparilla Children’s Parade brings pirate-themed fun to Bayshore Boulevard

Tampa Bay’s youngest buccaneers took center stage Saturday as the Gasparilla Children’s Parade returned to Bayshore Boulevard. Organizers estimate about 150,000 people attended the pirate-themed celebration, making it the largest youth parade in the country.

Families lined the bayfront in full pirate attire, armed with bags, baskets and nets to catch beads as floats rolled by.

How the day unfolded:

The festivities kicked off with Tampa police hosting a bicycle and pedestrian safety rodeo, fitting kids with helmets before leading them on a guided ride.

From there, pirates took to the skies with daytime and nighttime air shows featuring formation flights and a skywriter. Younger children under 5 enjoyed a half-mile mini-parade of their own before the main event began.

The main event:

More than 125 floats and groups participated in the parade, including local krewes, dance teams, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the FOX 13 team and community organizations.

Netflix’s "Love on the Spectrum" stars Madison and Tyler served as grand marshals, with the celebration wrapping up in a "Piratechnic" firework finale over the bay.

Why you should care:

The Gasparilla Children’s Parade offers families a kid-friendly way to take part in one of Tampa’s most iconic traditions, turning the waterfront into a safe, alcohol-free festive space for children to celebrate too.

What's next:

Gasparilla season continues next Saturday with the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. To learn more, click here.