Ghost tours return to Tampa Theatre

The Tampa Theatre refuses to allow the pandemic to take away their Halloween festivities, but they will alter their spooky events to make it safe for everyone, they said.

Starting Thursday, guests can learn about the Tampa Theatre's scary past with a private ghost tour. Bookings can be made through Oct. 31 for families or "quarantine circles." There must be at least 10 people in the group, but no more than 20.

Also, everyone must wear a mask.

"The pandemic took our St. Patrick’s Day. It took our Easter and our Cinco de Mayo. Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day – just more days of staying safer at home. And if The Shining taught us anything, it’s that spending too much time stuck inside with your family winds up being anything but safe," according to a press release. "But we are not giving up our Halloween."

Tickets are $25 per person. Those who are interested can register on the Tampa Theatre's website.

The theater will also be offering virtual special events, such as screenings for new-release and locally-produced films. Additional information can be found here.

