Girl critically hurt after being hit by van in St. Pete

Police in St. Petersburg say an 8-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a van Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near 9th Avenue S and 16th Street S. Police say the girl darted into the street and was hit by a white van. The driver, Harlan Smith, did stop and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the girl.

Saundra Samuel saw the accident and had a message for drivers: "It's the holiday. A lot of them are running around like most little kids do. I'm saying a prayer for her right now, but everybody pay attention. Please pay attention to these babies."

St. Petersburg police echoed that plea.

"For drivers, please look all around as you're traveling the roadways during the holiday season," said St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Sandra Bentil. "We want to encourage parents, make sure that children are supervised and that they use crosswalks and follow the signals. It's very important."