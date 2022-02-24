Golf app connects players at every level with caddies to improve game

Caddies have been around for more than 400 years, and though they’ve gone away, their benefits have not.

"A caddie can help a golfer in so many ways on the golf course," commented Brett Gaffee, co-founder of Caddy Time App. "Caddies can help a competitive golfer have a competitive advantage or they can help a leisure golfer reduce the physical stress of golf on a round by breaking the traps and repairing divets and doing all the physical extras that are entailed when you play golf. So, a caddy can simply be a concierge while out on the course or it can be an actual two heads are better than one situation and the caddy’s there to help you perform better."

Gaffee says only 1% of golf courses in America offer caddies to their golfers. That’s why he helped create Caddy Time, an app to match golfers with caddies.

"Download the app if you’re a golfer and indicate the kind of round you are having and if you are a caddy you’re going to get on the app and say, ‘I want to caddy.’ Take a caddie assessment and that will let you know what level you are going to operate on the platform," Gaffee explained.

Gaffee says the app brings caddies to every golfer, of every level.

"We find that people are really reluctant to get out there on the golf course and a caddy can help bridge that first-timer, get you out there for the very first time and learn the proper etiquette and protocols when playing on the golf course," Gaffe stated.

He added, "What a wonderful opportunity for people to have a side opportunity that is really a need that is not being filled. Whether you’re an expert or an amateur you can come out and be a caddy on the system, use a caddy on the system, but whatever reason you have to be on the system, it’s going to make golf better for you."

Caddy Time can be found in the app store on any mobile device.