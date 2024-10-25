Gov. DeSantis continues push against amendments on Florida's ballot

The fight over Florida's amendments is reaching the end zone as Governor Ron DeSantis tries to use the weight of his office to push Floridians to vote down the two highest-profile amendments.

On Friday, the governor sat in a taxpayer-funded building while surrounded by people making taxpayer-funded salaries to say Amendment 3 is half-baked.

"I see a hell of a lot of weed stores already in Florida," he said. "You ain't seen nothing yet if this passes, trust me."

READ: Harris-Trump showdown: New national poll shows who has the edge 2 weeks from Election Day

He pointed out that marijuana giant Trulieve has given $65 million of the $72 million the backers of the amendment have raised, which was reported by the Orlando Sentinel. He also noted that the amendment only allows licensed businesses, like Trulieve, to grow and sell it.

"They create in the Constitution of Florida, a big weed cartel where these incumbent companies have these special privileges," said DeSantis, "where you as a Floridian would not be able to grow your own."

Those backing Amendment 3 said that the governor has likely spent $50 million in taxpayer money to run PSA's against an amendment that was put on the ballot with signatures from 900,000 taxpayers, which the Miami Herald reported.

"No matter where you stand on an issue, this is still a democracy," said State Sen. Joe Gruters, "and you do not spend taxpayer dollars to advance a political issue."

MORE: Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

But, DeSantis is leaning into his use of state power.

On Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights up to the point of viability, his administration has sent cease-and-desist orders to TV stations to get them to stop airing a pro-choice ad. State lawyers said the ad has inaccurate information about what is currently allowed under the state's six-week limit.

But, legislators said the governor is allowing his official duties to be overcome by his opinion.

"When myself or my kids are reading something from an official state agency website," said State Sen. Joe Pizzo, "that it's dispassionate of any political position and that it's just giving statistics and giving numbers and not really a secondary ad campaign."

When it comes to Amendment 3, those in favor pointed out that the legislature would still get a crack at designing how marijuana sales would be taxed and where it can be smoked.

Right now, polls for both Amendments 3 and 4 are showing that they are hovering very close to the necessary 60 percent mark of pass or fail.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: