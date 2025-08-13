Governor DeSantis highlights Florida law enforcement recruitment bonuses at Tampa news conference

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida has given out 8,700 bonuses through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The program gives out one-time bonuses of $5,000 after taxes to each eligible newly employed officer in Florida. DeSantis says officers from 49 states and two U.S. territories have relocated to Florida since the program was established.



Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s recruitment of law enforcement officers from across the country, saying 8,700 bonuses have now been given out through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program.

The state’s latest checks to recruits at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were handed out during a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday.

What is the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program?

The backstory:

In 2022, DeSantis signed House Bill 3, which established the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program.

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, the program "aims to aid in the recruitment of law enforcement officers within the state and attract out-of-state officers to Florida."

The program gives out one-time bonuses of $5,000 after taxes to each eligible newly employed officer in Florida.

What they're saying:

During Wednesday’s news conference, DeSantis said law enforcement officers from 49 states and two U.S. territories have relocated to Florida since the recruitment bonus program was established.

"Law enforcement is very appreciative of Florida being a place that was standing up and taking care of our folks," DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Aug. 13, 2025.

The governor also highlighted other recent initiatives at the state level aimed at helping law enforcement, including raises of up to 15% for the state's first responders in this year's budget.

"We've seen opportunities in Florida to show with our deeds that people that serve in law enforcement are engaged in a noble calling," DeSantis said.

Newly appointed Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins also spoke Wednesday in his first news conference since being sworn in on Tuesday.

"What they do – collectively, what our law enforcement do across the state – is absolutely incredible," Collins said. "The governor, myself, our entire Senate, our House, we have your back."

Pictured: Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Aug. 13, 2025.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says the state's bonus program has brought 49 out-of-state recruits to the sheriff's office.

"By giving Florida law enforcement, the laws, the tools, the resources, benefits that we need to keep our Florida communities safe: it's the reason that we've been able to post historic crime reductions year after year," Chronister said.

Pictured: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Aug. 13, 2025.