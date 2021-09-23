Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Department of Health in Tampa

Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Tampa.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The governor's office did not provide a topic for discussion.

The last time DeSantis visited the DOH in Tampa was at the end of August to promote monoclonal antibody treatments.

Earlier this week, the governor introduced the Florida's new surgeon general, physician and researcher Joseph Ladapo.