Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency amid Tuesday’s severe weather

Florida was placed under a state of emergency on Tuesday as a line of severe weather worked its way down the state.

The state of emergency is in place for 49 of Florida’s counties including, Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler; Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington Counties.

Residents in Panama City Beach woke up to toppled trees, missing roofs, flipped cars and scattered debris after a possible tornado touched down Tuesday morning.

The line of severe storms is expected to make its way into the Bay Area between 2 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Severe weather timeline: Here’s when storms are expected to roll into Bay Area

According to DeSantis’ executive order, the biggest hazards are wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour and tornadoes, but large hail and flash flooding are also possible.

The state of emergency is effective immediately and lasts for 60 days.