Advocates form Animal Justice Task Force ahead Gov. DeSantis signing 'Dexter's' and 'Trooper's' bills

Elizabeth Olson began volunteering at Pinellas County Animal Service in 2009 and started her own rescue, Rescue Pink. She said the outpouring of support for Dexter and Trooper inspired her to keep the momentum going.

"I said ‘we have to keep doing this. We have to keep trying to change things and showing up,’" she said.

Last week, she established the Animal Justice Task Force to keep advocating for animals. Members would track animal abuse and cruelty cases, and write to prosecutors and legislators.

"Show up at some peaceful protests," she said. "Just be part of the group, the force that says, 'we're here watching, and we want justice because way too many cases don't get it."

She said for now, the task force operates on YouTube and Facebook. To learn more, click here.

"I really need help with research and legal help. If there's any attorneys especially criminal attorneys," she said. "You could spend five minutes, or you could spend hours. Anything you want to do to help is a plus."

On Wednesday, in a private ceremony at a Palm Beach County animal rescue, DeSantis is scheduled to sign Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law.

Trooper's Law is in honor of a dog found abandoned by a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol ahead of Hurricane Milton. The dog was tethered to a fence on I-75.

Trooper's Law would make abandoning an animal during a natural disaster a third-degree felony. The penalty would be up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Dexter's Law is in honor of a rescue dog who was found decapitated and dumped in a Pinellas County park shortly after he was adopted. Dexter's Law would increase punishment for especially heinous animal cruelty cases and an offender database on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

