Governor: 3 Florida cases of COVID-19 appear to be community spread

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that there are three cases of COVID-19 that appear to be community spread in Broward County.

As of Saturday afternoon, 70 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, six were diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, seven are non-Florida residents. Three Florida residents have died from the disease, including one resident who passed away in California.

DeSantis said Broward County has the most cases in the state of Florida and most are linked to international travel. However, Governor Ron DeSantis said there are three cases in Broward County that appear to be community spread.

DeSantis said the state is working to contain everyone who has COVID-19 and it is working to prevent the virus from spreading.

DeSantis moving operations to Level 1 at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. He is also asking the Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists and public health staff from public health programs and allied health programs throughout the duration of the emergency.



If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

