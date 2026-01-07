Governor DeSantis holding press conference alongside Florida's commerce secretary
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee on Wednesday morning.
Florida's governor will be joined by Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly.
The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m.
READ: Gov. DeSantis, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna push to set term limits, end insider trading among Congress
The governor's office did not announce the topic of Wednesday's press conference.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.