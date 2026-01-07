Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis holding press conference alongside Florida's commerce secretary

Published  January 7, 2026 8:33am EST
Florida
FOX 13 News

    STEINHATCHEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee on Wednesday morning.

    Florida's governor will be joined by Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly.

    The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m.

    The governor's office did not announce the topic of Wednesday's press conference.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

