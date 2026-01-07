Gov. DeSantis announces special session on redistricting, $167.5M in rural infrastructure funding

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a massive infrastructure investment plan Wednesday morning aimed at strengthening rural communities across Florida. The governor announced more than $167.5 million in funding during a press conference at Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee. Additionally, the governor said he is issuing a proclamation Wednesday to convene a special legislative session in late April for the redistricting of Florida’s congressional map.



The backstory:

The governor announced more than $167.5 million in funding during a press conference at Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee.

Joined by Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly, DeSantis outlined the initiative that includes disaster recovery, storm resiliency projects, water and wastewater upgrades, emergency shelters and road repairs in the state.

Major Investments

$36 million to Taylor County through Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery and Florida’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

$12 million for new parallel wastewater treatment.

$8.5 million to replace aging wastewater infrastructure with modern equipment.

$4.5 million to establish an independent, resilient water source.

$1 million for residential road improvements in Steinhatchee.

$4.9 million for a Taylor County special needs emergency shelter.

$300,000 to identify the best site in Steinhatchee for new seafood offload processing and distribution facilities.

$4.4 million to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Taylor County to install a full emergency power system, modernize communications, and upgrade water treatment.

Water & Sewer Upgrades

$4.5 million to the Big Bend Water Authority for water main repairs in Steinhatchee.

$3.2 million to Jackson County for new well pumping equipment and water storage.

Cedar Key Water and Sewer District awarded two grants totaling $11.4 million to harden potable water and wastewater systems.

$2.5 million to Carrabelle for sanitary sewer repairs and hardening.

$7.7 million to Gretna for production well rehabilitation.

$4.1 million to Monticello to replace lift stations, upgrade force mains, install backup generators, elevate mechanical systems and improve storm monitoring.

$25 million to Port St. Joe to rebuild and strengthen its wastewater treatment facility.

$32 million to Cross City to construct a new wastewater treatment plant and $5.7 million for stormwater drainage upgrades.

$2.8 million to Wakulla County for sewer system lining and upgrades.

Emergency Preparedness & Community Projects

$1.2 million to Gilchrist County for drainage improvements.

$1.2 million to Hamilton County to restore and upgrade a sheltering facility.

$1.3 million to Lafayette County for roadway and drainage system hardening.

Levy County awarded two grants totaling $1.46 million for safety hazard elimination, tourism access restoration, and fire emergency response improvements.

$1.5 million to Liberty County to repair and resurface the Bristol boat ramp.

$8 million to Madison County to reconstruct a special needs shelter.

In addition, $8.5 million will be distributed to 10 small and rural communities through Florida’s Rural Infrastructure Fund to support critical infrastructure strengthening.

Immigration Enforcement

DeSantis also announced expanded immigration enforcement operations at the "Deportation Depot" in Baker County.