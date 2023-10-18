Governor DeSantis says state will not help Palestinian-American refugees come home

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing backlash from within his own party, after he said he would not work to bring any Palestinian-Americans trapped in Gaza back home to the U.S.

His comments came after he helped successfully fly about 270 Israeli-Americans from Tel-Aviv to Tampa International Airport. DeSantis confirmed he would not risk the same for those trapped in Gaza, because of their antisemitic beliefs.

"We cannot in the United States take the refugees from Gaza, Palestinian Arabs, to the U.S.," DeSantis said Sunday. "They teach the kids in Gaza to hate Jews…when you have that type of ideology, you can’t strike a deal with that."

Fellow 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley said his comments weren’t totally true, claiming many in Gaza want to be free from Hamas and are not antisemitic or anti-American.

DeSantis’ foreign policy stances are now in the spotlight, as he not only leads the Sunshine State, but is also vying for the Oval Office next year.

FOX 13’s political editor Craig Patrick said his unwavering support for Israel follows the support from fellow Republicans – and the Biden administration.

"The U.S. has been a strong supporter of Israel and remains a strong supporter. There are shades of division among Republicans, but generally they have one thing in common, which is strong support of Israel and their invasion of Gaza. President Biden and Democrats are overwhelmingly supportive of Israel as well," Patrick shared.

FOX 13 also spoke with an expert in U.S.-Middle East relations at the University of South Florida, Dr. Murid Partaw, who said ignoring the Palestinians isn’t good for our foreign policy.

"There is a consensus among both party members, but that does not portray a good picture of the U.S. to the outside world," Dr. Murid Partaw said. "Of course it is great to see government support for the Israelis, but we have to also bring both Israelis and Palestinians, who are fleeing the conflict, out of Gaza."