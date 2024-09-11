Expand / Collapse search

Grady Judd: Deputies arrest teen accused of murdering his mother

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 11, 2024 12:42pm EDT
Polk County
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A 17-year-old has been arrested after deputies say he killed his mother on Sunday evening. 

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Collin Griffith, of Port Charlotte, murdered his mother, 39-year-old Catherine Griffith, also of Port Charlotte, in unincorporated Auburndale. 

Few details have been released, including how the killing occurred, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give an update at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

