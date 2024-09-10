Man arrested after barricading inside Temple Terrace apartment, trying to start fire: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man accused of starting a fire in his Temple Terrace apartment and barricading himself inside is behind bars, officials said.

The Temple Terrace Police Department said officers responded to the apartment complex, located at 11500 Summit West Boulevard, around 8 p.m. on Monday. They said they received reports of a man trying to set his living room on fire and brandishing a handgun.

Once they arrived, police said they saw smoke coming from the apartment and the suspect, later identified as Nicolas Starr, standing on the porch.

Officers tried to talk with him, but he quickly ran into the apartment and barricaded himself inside. That's when officers established a perimeter in the area to protect nearby residents.

The police department said they also brought in its SWAT team and spent several hours negotiating. During that time, officials said the suspect was seen with an AR15 assault rifle, a shotgun and what appeared to be several handguns.

He was also seen barricading both entrances to the apartment, and even trying to start another fire, according to police.

Authorities tried "less lethal options" to try and get the suspect into custody, but those did not work. After getting an arrest and search warrant, police used deployed chemical agents inside the apartment as he continued refusing to comply with law enforcement and staging weapons.

The Tampa Police Department's bomb team assisted Temple Terrace police with robotic technology to get inside the apartment. That's when police said they were able to get the suspect in custody.

Starr was arrested on arson and felony criminal mischief charges. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries he got during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at (813) 989-7110.

