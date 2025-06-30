Sheriff Grady Judd holding press conference after deputy-involved shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday after a deputy-involved shooting in Poinciana.

Investigators say that no deputies were injured and the suspect, who was injured, is in custody.

Judd will brief the media at St. Cloud Rd. and Caspian Rd. in Poinciana.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

