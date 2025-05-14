Grady Judd: 6 arrested, including multiple teens, after 2 killed in Lakeland during drug deal gone wrong

The Brief Sheriff Grady Judd said six suspects were arrested after a driver was fatally shot before crashing into a Lakeland home and killing a man who was passing by on an e-bike. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deadly crash turned into a homicide investigation after the driver was found with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the driver was in the area to sell marijuana, but several young men were planning to rip him off, which is when they believe the shooting happened.



Six people, including multiple teens, were arrested after two people were killed in Lakeland on Monday, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver behind the wheel of a white Mercedes was shot and killed just before his vehicle slammed into a Lakeland home, hitting and killing an electric bicyclist passing by earlier this week.

Davin Boutwell, 19, of Mulberry, was in the Secret Cove neighborhood on Monday making a drug deal, but other young men were planning to rip him off, according to investigators. The young men came up to Boutwell's Mercedes and were seen talking.

Then, the car sped off on Pirates Way and drove directly into a home along that road.

Dig deeper:

A fatal crash investigation turned into a homicide investigation when deputies discovered that Boutwell had been shot before slamming into the home.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Judd identified multiple suspects involved in the case and played a surveillance video that showed moments before the shooting and deadly crash.

Kristian Xavier Guzman, 23, of Lakeland, is the alleged mastermind behind the plan to rip off Boutwell. Judd said Guzman enlisted the help of three Lakeland teens: 17-year-old Alexander Zarion Colon-Martinez, 15-year-old David Yule, Jr., and 18-year-old Anthony Scott Roush.

"Why does he get Alex, who's 17, or David, who's 15, involved in it?" Judd questioned. "Well, Kristen knows that, hey, if this is a robbery, it'll probably go easier on the 15 and 17-year-olds because they're juveniles."

Timeline:

Deputies said Colon-Martinez was carrying a 9mm handgun, Roush was carrying an AR-15 and Yule had a shotgun.

According to Judd, Colon-Martinez met Boutwell at his car, where Ned Engle Blvd meets Pirates Way, as Yule and Scott stood nearby. During the brief meeting, officials said Boutwell was shot through the chest (from back to front).

That's when Boutwell sped down the road, fatally hitting an innocent bystander who was riding an electric bike, before the car crashed into a nearby home.

The sheriff's office said the innocent bystander who was killed, 38-year-old Nathaniel Jones, was found under the Mercedes after the crash.

"When I arrived at the scene, I kept hearing gospel music, and I looked around and his cell phone was on the ground when he was riding his bike. This particular day, he was listening to gospel music, and his cell phone was still playing the gospel music when we arrived at the scene and found him deceased. None of this should have happened," said Judd.

Family members of Nathaniel Jones, 38, say he was a father and a hard worker.

Two Lakeland women were also arrested on charges related to the investigation. 19-year-old Jessica M. Chambers, Colon-Martinez's girlfriend and 21-year-old Isabella Brooke Farley rode along in the silver Nissan Altima that was to be used as a getaway vehicle. Guzman’s two very young children were also in the car.

The sheriff's office says the suspects involved were charged with the following:

Alexander Zarion Colon-Martinez:

First-degree murder (FC, 2-counts)

Attempted armed robbery (F2)

Tampering with evidence (F3)

David Yule, Jr.:

First-degree murder (FC, 2-counts)

Attempted armed robbery (F2)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (F2)

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile (F2)

Violation of probation (M2)

Anthony Scott Roush:

First-degree murder (FC, 2-counts)

Attempted armed robbery (F2)

Conspiracy to Commit armed robbery (F2)

Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile (M1, 2-counts)

Violation of probation (M2)

Kristian Xavier Guzman:

First-degree murder (FC, 2-counts)

Attempted armed robbery (F2)

Conspiracy to Commit armed robbery (F2)

Negligent child abuse (F3, 2-counts)

Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile (M1, 2-counts)

Violation of probation (M2)

Jessica M. Chambers:

Accessory after the fact to a capitol felony (F1)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (F2)

False information to law enforcement in a felony investigation (F3)

Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile (M1, 4-counts)

Isabella Brooke Farley:

Accessory after the fact to a capitol felony (F1)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (F2)

Negligent child abuse (F3, 2-counts)

False Information to law enforcement in a felony investigation (F3)

Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile (M1, 2-counts)

What they're saying:

The sheriff called the double murder a "horrible thing" that should've never happened.

"So riddle me this, how much money and drugs did the bad guys get? Zero. Nothing. They killed two people. They've got a lifetime they're facing in prison over a failed robbery that I'm convinced he (Guzman) wanted the youngsters to commit," shared Judd.

