Lake Wales 19-year-old thrown from Jeep during fatal crash, deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Lake Wales.

According to PCSO, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped multiple times after the driver, 19-year-old Damien Fletcher from Haines City, lost control of the car for unknown reasons.

Fletcher and two passengers were driving east on Masterpiece Road when the crash happened. The Jeep went off the road near Longhorn Drive, hitting three mailboxes and a utility pole investigators say.

According to officials, when the car began flipping 19-year-old Jaeden Hill, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was thrown out of the Jeep.

Deputies say there was also a 16-year-old passenger in the back seat.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash around 10:29 p.m.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims were treated and released.

Unfortunately, Hill passed away around 11:37 p.m.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.