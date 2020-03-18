Grandmother, baby hospitalized after tree fell on Tampa home

article

A grandmother and a six-month-old baby were taken to a hospital after a large tree came crashing down on a Tampa home. Both are expected to be OK.

Tampa Fire Rescue received a call about the incident around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the tree resting on the roof of a blue home in the 2200 block of North Highland Avenue.

A family -- a grandmother, adult male and baby -- was inside watching television when the limb from an oak tree fell. The grandmother was taken to a hospital while the man took the child to a hospital.

Both have non-life threatening injuries.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, they were renting the home. The owners showed up and said they will help the renters while they are displaced.

