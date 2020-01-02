Grandmother plans to sue Manatee Sheriff's Office for stunning her

A Manatee County grandmother says she plans to sue the sheriff's office after deputies used a taser on her when she did not let them inside her house with an arrest warrant.

“This was a 70-year-old grandmother who was manhandled by these policemen because she said she knew her constitutional rights,” said attorney Benjamin Crump.

Crump and attorney Michele Raynor-Goolsby are calling for Barbara Pinkney’s charges to be dropped, and the deputies involved to be fired.

The legal team filed their intent to sue the department Thursday.

“What we’re letting the sheriff know is that enough is enough,” Raynor-Goolsby said.

More than three minutes of cellphone video shows what happened at Pinkney’s house on Dec. 26.

Deputies showed up with an arrest warrant for her grandson, Tevin Turner. He’s wanted for violating his probation, and had listed the home as his permanent address. But Pinkney didn’t let them inside.

“He pushed the door open and grabbed my arm, and then when I tried to break loose, he tased me on my arm,” she said.

Investigators tell us the deputy had to use his taser three times because it did not work properly at first.

Barbara’s legal team says it was excessive force.

“They threw this grandmother on the ground and tased her repeatedly,” said Crump.

The 70-year-old woman was led away in handcuffs and arrested.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“We take all allegations of excessive force very seriously, we’re going to investigate, it will be a very thorough and unbiased investigation,” said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

The sheriff says the deputies had an arrest warrant for Turner, and a legal right to enter Pinkney’s home to look for him. Her lawyers disagree, saying the deputies needed a search warrant to go into the house.

“This is a simple arrest warrant and statute allows us just to go in to search for that person and nothing else,” the sheriff explained.

“Absolutely not, I would disagree and I would argue against that,” said Raynor-Goolsby.

The deputy who tased Pinkney is now on administrative duty.

Turner is still on the run.