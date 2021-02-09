Great Backyard Bird Count seeks to protect birds through global awareness project

Local birders are gearing up for the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global initiative from February 12-15.

During those four days, people are encouraged to count birds for at least 15 minutes and record their findings. The data helps researchers learn more about how birds are doing, how to protect them and the environment we share.

Last year, hundreds of thousands of people participated in nearly 200 countries and counted more than 27 million birds.

Newer participants can use the Merlin Bird ID app to help identify birds. More experienced birders can use the eBird app to submit their list.

For more information, visit birdcount.org