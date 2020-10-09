Great gourd: Bearss Groves welcomes nearly 1,000-pound pumpkin

article

Halloween is just around the corner and pumpkin patches are popping up everywhere. But you've probably never seen a pumpkin this huge.

Bearss Groves in Carrollwood got the special delivery today, all the way from Michigan: A giant gourd that weighs a whopping 989 pounds.

It just may be the biggest pumpkin in Florida.

“It’s my favorite time of year and I just feel like it’s one of those things that I want other people to experience the same thing I did when I was little and I saw this massive pumpkin,” offered Bearss Groves owner Barry Lawrence.

In case you were wondering, the world record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,624.6 pounds, set in 2016 by a Belgian farmer, according to the experts at Guinness.

