'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Dave Bautista adopts bonded pit bulls from Tampa shelter

Two pit bulls from a Tampa animal shelter have found their new forever home with "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista.

In October, volunteers from Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center posted a plea on their "Rescue Me Tampa" Facebook page, asking for someone to adopt two bonded 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie. They said the dogs had been abandoned at the county shelter after their owner had a baby.

The group wanted someone who would take both dogs together, saying they'd been together their whole lives.

"This is so sad these 2 aren't even housed together!! They have no idea what they did to deserve this," volunteers wrote. "Please consider adopting these 2 together. They just lost everything they knew and loved."

A week later, the group posted a picture of the dogs reunited with Bautista -- their new "guardian."

Bautista, who portrays Drax in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers" films, is a known dog lover.

Bautista posted photos on his Instagram, welcoming the two dogs to their new home.

"I needed them, they needed me," Bautista wrote. "These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved."

The volunteers said the dogs "hit the doggie lottery," saying Bautista is spoiling Maggie and Ollie with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and "doggy doors everywhere."