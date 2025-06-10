Gulf Islands Ferry expands summer service

The Brief The Gulf Islands Ferry Summer Schedule is changing. They're bringing back Wednesday service to the weekly schedule. Service runs between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island.



The Gulf Islands Ferry, which runs between downtown Bradenton and Anna Maria Island, is bringing back Wednesday service to its weekly schedule.

Passengers can now ride the ferry five days a week beginning June 18, 2025.

The two 50-foot catamarans travel between the downtown Bradenton Riverwalk Pier and the Historic Bridge Street Pier on Anna Maria Island.

"As Manatee County continues to welcome visitors this summer, the Gulf Islands Ferry is easing the traffic on our roadways," said Manatee County District 3 Commissioner Tal Siddique.

Weather permitting, the boats will depart from the Riverwalk Pier beginning at 7:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. to the Historic Bridge Street Pier, on Anna Maria Island, with service starting at 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.

For more information and the full schedule, click here.