Haines City High School teacher busted smoking meth at a park after hours: Police

The Brief A teacher at Haines City High School has been arrested on drug charges. Winter Haven police said Shane Christopher Olson, 54, was smoking methamphetamine at a park after hours. Winter Haven parks are closed from sunset to dawn, and police say they proactively patrol the parks to make sure they are not being used for illegal activity.



A world history teacher at Haines City High School is accused of smoking methamphetamine while in a parked car after hours at a Winter Haven park.

What we know:

Winter Haven police said that while they were proactively patrolling Lyons Park around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they came across a red Toyota Prius.

When they approached the car, police said Shane Christopher Olson, 54, was inside and told them that he didn’t know he wasn’t supposed to be in the park after hours. All city parks are closed between sunset and dawn.

He told police he pulled over to the location to use his phone because he didn't want to text and drive.

Shane Olson mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He also said that he was there smoking something that had been given to him by some friends, according to WHPD.

Police saw the pipe that Olson was smoking, and said the contents tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dig deeper:

When officers searched the vehicle, they said they found a vial with a white crystal-like substance and another container inside a black bag along with two other pipes.

According to WHPD, all pipes and containers tested positive for methamphetamine.

READ: Assistant state attorney fired after child porn arrest: 'Deeply disturbed and sickened'

Olson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia-smoking device.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Olson was disciplined or fired after his arrest.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: